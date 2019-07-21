Sport

Cricket

Cricket under-19s were outplayed, but there's no need to panic

21 July 2019 - 00:02 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

SA's cricketing winter of discontent didn't just start and end with the Proteas crashing out of the World Cup...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I have no problem leaving this job: Bafana coach Stuart Baxter Sport
  2. Caf's head Ahmad detained in Paris on a string of allegations Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. Stale Stuart Baxter is a burden to SA Sport
  5. Will Genia's experience puts Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach in the shade Sport

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg

Related articles

  1. Cricketer Sinethemba Qeshile is a warrior worthy of attention Sport
  2. SA u19 coach not too bothered by a possible frosty reception  Cricket
  3. It's time for Temba Bavuma to claim his fireman's helmet and put out fires Sport
  4. Meet cricket's gentle Lion from Dobsonville: Enoch Nkwe Sport
  5. Toyana headed for a rough innings Sport
X