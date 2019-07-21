Cricket
Cricket World Cup over, and now for the Ashes
The World Cup was, for the old-fashioned kind of cricket fan, simply the starter course of an English summer whose main course is and will remain the clash of ancient enemies England and Australia
21 July 2019 - 00:00
It was only seven days ago that the game New Zealand couldn't fairly be said to have lost - but that somehow still made England the men's World Cup champions - electrified Lord's, along with legions beyond the boundary...
