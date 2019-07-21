Netball
Frustrated soccer, cricket and rugby fans find heroes in netball team
Heroes one and all as netballers show spirit of the great heart
21 July 2019 - 00:07
Bongi Msomi and her warriors will fight for the bronze medal at the Netball World Cup today after getting edged out by Australia in their semifinal yesterday...
