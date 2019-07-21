Cycling
Tour de France set for women's race
21 July 2019 - 00:00
Tour de France organisers are looking to launch a women's equivalent of the most prestigious race in men's cycling. A senior Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) official said that ASO was setting up a group dedicated to developing women's cycling...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.