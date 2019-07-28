Boks find reason to believe in Wellington
28 July 2019 - 00:45
Lucky was the best description Springbok coach Johan "Rassie" Erasmus had for yesterday's 16-all draw against the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
The Springboks took an early 6-0 lead, then conceded a 37th minute Jack Goodhue try to trail 7-6 at halftime...
