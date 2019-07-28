Chad Le Clos feels good about double back bronze at World Championships

Hampered by a groin hernia, Le Clos promises to return

The king is dead, but he went down with a hell of a fight.



Chad Le Clos will depart a world championship without a crown for the first time since 2011, but there was still something majestic about the way he claimed the 100m butterfly bronze in Gwangju last night...