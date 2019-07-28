Fina wags a finger at swimmers amid doping saga

Heated podium protests targeting Olympic star Sun Yang had hurt swimming's image, the chief of the sport's world body said, prompting tighter rules that could see athletes repeating them stripped of medals.



As doping allegations swirled in Gwangju, South Korea, Australian Mack Horton and Briton Duncan Scott refused to shake Sun's hand on the podium after losing to him moments earlier...