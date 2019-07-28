Sascoc dragged to court over African Games snub
28 July 2019 - 00:00
A fencer is taking the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to court demanding selection to SA's African Games team to Morocco next month.
If Juliana Barrett succeeds in her application in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, it could open the floodgates for several other sports that were also omitted...
