Soccer

Stuart Baxter's future with Bafana Bafana still a mystery

Faced with a staggering R17m payout were they to get rid of a coach they gave an unprecedented five-year contract to, the SA Football Association (Safa) went to the ground this week, not answering any questions about the future of Stuart Baxter.



Baxter's stay in Bafana came under more scrutiny after the team's uninspiring performances at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they were knocked out by Nigeria in the last eight...