The chase for the PSL title begins with Mamelodi Sundowns still favourites

The money is still on Sundowns for a record 10th title and with Khama Billiat said to be on his way to the Brazilians, those hoping to topple Pitso Mosimane's side are going to have to play out of their socks

That it has come to this tells a huge story about Kaizer Chiefs and their short-term future.



The possible departure of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat from Chiefs back to bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns may have far- reaching ramifications for Amakhosi in the 2019-20 season that gets into full swing when they visit Highlands Park in Tembisa next Sunday...