'A professional women's league will help Banyana at international level'

The University of the Western Cape played a big part in the liberation struggle. Today, UWC is fighting another battle in trying to promote women’s football in SA. The key strategy to uplift women’s football at UWC has been to pump in more resources — even more than what the men receive. This decision was influenced by the team’s performance, said Mandla Gagayi, the university’s head of sport.



“When I joined UWC in 2015, the first thing I looked at was funding, how much women get compared to their male counterparts,” Gagayi said. “Given that our women’s footballers bring greater value than men’s, we channel more resources to women’s football. They are the biggest performers next to rugby.”..