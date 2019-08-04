Soccer
Amakhosi face Highlands Park in high-stakes league opener
Kaizer Chiefs open their league campaign away to Highlands Park today and the result may tell us what kind of a season they might have after missing out on a top-eight finish in 2018-19, while Highlands were one of the most improved teams to finish in the top half
04 August 2019 - 00:00
While many a PSL club may be forgiven for losing their opening match of the 2019-20 season, for Ernst Middendorp that luxury is something he doesn't have at a heavyweight club that is gunning for its first trophy in five years.
The German-born Chiefs coach knows that anything less than a trophy or two this season will render his services redundant in Naturena...
