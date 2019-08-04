Insight champions

Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana: 'being at the World Cup was on another level'

It was always on the cards that Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana, a grand player who loves a grand occasion, was going to do something spectacular at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019.



But when Kgatlana rattled in SA’s opening goal against Spain with a thunderous long-range effort, she again reminded us of her ability to leave soccer lovers around the world breathless. With that goal, Kgatlana joined Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as the only two South Africans to score at their teams’ first respective World Cup appearances...