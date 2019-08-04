Tennis
Naomi Osaka 'hasn't had fun playing tennis since Australia Open'
04 August 2019 - 00:00
World No 2 Naomi Osaka admitted this week that the last few months have been "the worst of my life" and that she hasn't had fun on the tennis court since winning the Australian Open in January.
Osaka's triumph in Melbourne was her second successive grand slam, following her victory at last year's US Open, and propelled the 21-year-old to No 1 ranking in the world...
