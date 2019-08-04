Rugby
'Old' Ruan Pienaar hopes to finish career on high note as he joins Free State Cheetahs
Unexpected twists part of a career that has come full circle
04 August 2019 - 00:00
The voice at the other end was not that of Ruan Pienaar when the Sunday Times called this week. It was his mom.
Pienaar, capped 88 times for the Springboks, is back home in every sense, but his decision to return to the place of his birth is as close to involuntary as you can imagine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.