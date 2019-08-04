Sport

Soccer

Safa may struggle to hire top-notch coach after Stuart Baxter's Bafana exit

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

The likelihood of the SA Football Association (Safa) being in a position to employ one of the top three SA coaches fancied to coach Bafana Bafana may be a big fat zero, as fat as the one Stuart Baxter said he received when he walked away from the same job on Friday.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits and former SA international Benni McCarthy have all been linked with the possibility of taking over from Baxter, who resigned after only completing two years of his five-year contract...

