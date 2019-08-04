Soccer
Safa may struggle to hire top-notch coach after Stuart Baxter's Bafana exit
04 August 2019 - 00:00
The likelihood of the SA Football Association (Safa) being in a position to employ one of the top three SA coaches fancied to coach Bafana Bafana may be a big fat zero, as fat as the one Stuart Baxter said he received when he walked away from the same job on Friday.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits and former SA international Benni McCarthy have all been linked with the possibility of taking over from Baxter, who resigned after only completing two years of his five-year contract...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.