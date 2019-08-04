Olympics
SA's Olympic hopefuls spending big money in quest to get to Tokyo Games
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Carien Whitehead chucked in her job in Joburg a year ago to move to Spain and follow her dream of becoming a top archer. The 36-year-old is one of SA's more than 100 hopefuls across 33 Olympic codes aiming for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
They know that Olympic dreams are not just about blood, sweat and tears. They also cost money...
