Volleyball
Sascoc removes 'sex-pest' volleyball coach from African Games team
04 August 2019 - 00:00
A coach selected for SA's African Games team in Morocco this month has been removed after sexual harassment allegations against him resurfaced recently.
Senior SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) official Qondisa Ngwenya said yesterday beach volleyball coach Gershon Rorich had been withdrawn from the squad...
