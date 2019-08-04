Soccer

Security concerns at Makhulong stadium as Highlands Park, Kaizer Chiefs lock horns

Pandemonium cannot be ruled out in Tembisa today as Highlands Park kick off the new season with a crunch home clash against crowd-pullers Kaizer Chiefs.



The match at the 10,000-seater Makhulong Stadium was sold out on Wednesday. Highlands urged fans without tickets to stay away as there will be no tickets sold at the venue. The advice is sound...