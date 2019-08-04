Soccer

Sibusiso Vilakazi's goal steals show as Mamelodi Sundowns crush Supersport United

All it took to start a frenzied afternoon in Atteridgeville was a moment of calmly executed class from Sibusiso Vilakazi.



Sundowns got many things spot-on as they dominated SuperSport United for large parts of the game but Vilakazi's opener stole the show as the Brazilians crushed United in front of a good crowd...