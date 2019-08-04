The Leading Edge

The Aussie cheats are back, but all isforgiven, maybe

There they were in the slip cordon, gathered like spent beer bottles on a sticky bar counter, in descending order of notoriety: David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Advancing Australia fair. Or, perhaps, unfair.



Maybe Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson should have stuffed rubber gloves into their pockets for strip-search purposes...