The Leading Edge
The Aussie cheats are back, but all isforgiven, maybe
04 August 2019 - 00:03
There they were in the slip cordon, gathered like spent beer bottles on a sticky bar counter, in descending order of notoriety: David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Advancing Australia fair. Or, perhaps, unfair.
Maybe Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson should have stuffed rubber gloves into their pockets for strip-search purposes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.