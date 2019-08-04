Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Team SA's funding woes might not affect medal count
Hard times hit hopefuls for Olympic Games in Japan
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Funding for SA's Olympic hopefuls ahead of Tokyo 2020 has nosedived this year, but it might not hit the medal count.
At least not for the time being...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.