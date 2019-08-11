Bongiwe Msomi beat the odds and now hopes her young rivals do the same

Bongiwe Msomi captained the SA team at the Netball World Cup. Not bad for someone who got into the sport 'accidentally'. Lwandile Bhengu spoke to her

Bongiwe Msomi has played on some of the best netball courts in the world, but her favourite remains a weathered one in Pietermaritzburg where she gets to train with girls who remind her of her younger self.



“I play netball for the passion. That’s why any time I can come back home, I train with these girls — and I love it because this is where I come from, where it all began,” says the South African netball team captain...