Cricket
'Hashim Amla had a hunger for runs': Graeme Smith praises ex-teammate
11 August 2019 - 00:05
Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith paid a handsome tribute to recently retired teammate Hashim (Hash) Amla, saying he was the rock of SA's batting during his time as captain.
Smith, who retired in March 2014, captained the national team since 2003...
