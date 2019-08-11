The Leading Edge

Hats off to a fast bowler's fast bowler and a gentleman's gentleman

First, on Monday, Dale Steyn. Then, on Thursday, Hashim Amla. Who else might have retired between you picking up the paper and reaching this page?



Steyn takes with him the snap, crackle and pop of the fast bowler's fast bowler, who also managed to stay as real as he was when he arrived all those years, many hairstyles and many more wickets ago...