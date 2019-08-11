The Leading Edge
Hats off to a fast bowler's fast bowler and a gentleman's gentleman
11 August 2019 - 00:34
First, on Monday, Dale Steyn. Then, on Thursday, Hashim Amla. Who else might have retired between you picking up the paper and reaching this page?
Steyn takes with him the snap, crackle and pop of the fast bowler's fast bowler, who also managed to stay as real as he was when he arrived all those years, many hairstyles and many more wickets ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.