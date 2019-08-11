Soccer

Pitso Mosimane not sweating Rivaldo Coetzee injury

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is unfazed by the loss of versatile Rivaldo Coetzee for their key Caf Champions League preliminary clash against little-known Congolese side Sportive Otoho O'Oyo this afternoon.



The match kicks off at 3.30pm, SA time...