Rugby
Springboks clinch first Rugby Championship title in 10 years
11 August 2019 - 01:21
SA clinched their first Rugby Championship title in 10 years after a thorough 46-13 dismantling of Argentina in Salta.
The performance was never going to be about aesthetics but steely effectiveness...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.