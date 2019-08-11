Soccer
Tottenham, Arsenal splash the cash on final day of EPL transfer window
11 August 2019 - 01:46
Tottenham led the way on a busy final day of the English Premier League transfer window with deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, while Arsenal strengthened their defence with the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's prolonged transfer to Inter Milan was also completed...
