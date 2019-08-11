Villiersdorp boys win SA High School Golf Champs for a second time
11 August 2019 - 01:20
Lightning and golf may be perilously poor bedfellows but De Villiers Graaff High School's second triumph in the SA High School Golf Champs warrants exception.
The high school in Villiersdorp, about 100km from Cape Town, has only 345 pupils, and moreover the team that claimed victory is primarily made up of pupils from previously disadvantaged areas...
