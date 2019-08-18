Soccer
Alexis Sanchez staying put at Manchester United. Chelsea chase first win
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed media reports that claimed Alexis Sanchez was keen on leaving the Premier League club before the European transfer window shuts next month.
Sanchez was not included in United's squad for their opening league win against Chelsea last weekend which led to speculation that the Chilean forward was seeking a move away from the Old Trafford side before the European window shuts on September 2...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.