Soccer

Alexis Sanchez staying put at Manchester United. Chelsea chase first win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed media reports that claimed Alexis Sanchez was keen on leaving the Premier League club before the European transfer window shuts next month.



Sanchez was not included in United's squad for their opening league win against Chelsea last weekend which led to speculation that the Chilean forward was seeking a move away from the Old Trafford side before the European window shuts on September 2...