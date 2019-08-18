Rugby

Boks eye big bucks bonuses at the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Deal comparable to windfall paid to the All Blacks in 2015

The Springboks could be in for a windfall should they win the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.



The Sunday Times understands each player in the 31-man squad can expect more than R1.5m in match fees and bonuses should they win the tournament they won in 1995 and 2007...