Soccer

Early signs promising for Arsenal ahead of sterner tests

Liverpool extended their perfect start to the Premier League title race as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino sealed a 2-1 win at Southampton, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday.



Jurgen Klopp's side matched a club record of 11 successive Premier League wins to build on last week's 4-1 thrashing of Norwich in their season opener...