Frank Lampard lambasts racist abuse of Tammy Abraham

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left disgusted by racist abuse of striker Tammy Abraham online after the Uefa Super Cup final defeat to Liverpool midweek and called on social networks to do more to prevent the publication of offensive content.

Abraham saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Wednesday as the European champions won a shootout 5-4 after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul...

