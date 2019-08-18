Soccer
Frank Lampard lambasts racist abuse of Tammy Abraham
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left disgusted by racist abuse of striker Tammy Abraham online after the Uefa Super Cup final defeat to Liverpool midweek and called on social networks to do more to prevent the publication of offensive content.
Abraham saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Wednesday as the European champions won a shootout 5-4 after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.