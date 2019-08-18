Highlands Park boot Orlando Pirates out of MTN8

Orlando Pirates began life without coach Milutin Sredojevic on a wrong footing last night when they were knocked out in the first round of the MTN8 by debutants Highlands Park in front of their shocked supporters at Orlando Stadium.



Substitute Wayde Jooste silenced the Pirates crowd nine minutes, from time when he strongly finished a low cross from former Bucs striker Tendai Ndoro on the right for the only goal...