Highlands Park boot Orlando Pirates out of MTN8
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates began life without coach Milutin Sredojevic on a wrong footing last night when they were knocked out in the first round of the MTN8 by debutants Highlands Park in front of their shocked supporters at Orlando Stadium.
Substitute Wayde Jooste silenced the Pirates crowd nine minutes, from time when he strongly finished a low cross from former Bucs striker Tendai Ndoro on the right for the only goal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.