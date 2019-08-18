Cricket

How will India spin the Test series with SA?

The last time SA played a Test series in India, they were undone by a combination of the conditions. Four years on, how many of those factors are still at play? And what might the Indians do to the pitches this time?

There's no hiding the 1.88m tall slab of humanity named Ravichandran Ashwin, who was easily spotted amid the shadows stealing across the gracious Brabourne as Halloween night closed in on Mumbai in 2015.



In the middle, the South Africans were winding down their tour match. But the focus of all non-players present, and a fair few players, was on the other side of the boundary. Ashwin was in the throes of a fitness test to discover whether the side strain that had kept him out of most of the one-day series would remove him from the Tests...