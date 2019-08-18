Swimming
Kaylene Corbett is looking beyond the African Games: 'my main goal is the Olympics'
18 August 2019 - 00:03
If it's August it must be Morocco. Swimmer Kaylene Corbett's hectic schedule took her to the World Student Games in Italy last month and then the world championships in South Korea.
Yesterday, she jetted out to North Africa ahead of the African Games, where she hopes to continue her meteoric rise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.