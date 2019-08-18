Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns take full advantage securing victory over Bloemfontein Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns started slowly, and went behind, but ran out 3-1 winners against Bloemfontein Celtic in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium last night.



Ndumiso Mabena had put Celtic ahead with a well-struck free-kick in the 57th minute as the visiting team profited from a flat opening hour by the Brazilians...