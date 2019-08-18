Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns take full advantage securing victory over Bloemfontein Celtic
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns started slowly, and went behind, but ran out 3-1 winners against Bloemfontein Celtic in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium last night.
Ndumiso Mabena had put Celtic ahead with a well-struck free-kick in the 57th minute as the visiting team profited from a flat opening hour by the Brazilians...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.