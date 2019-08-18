Soccer

Manchester City get that Déjà Var feeling as Tottenham Hotspur hold out

Manchester City were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League champions were denied a dramatic winner by VAR, while Liverpool extended their perfect start to the title race with a 2-1 win at Southampton yesterday.



Pep Guardiola's side failed to win for the first time in 16 Premier League matches dating back to last season after a controversial finish at the Etihad Stadium...