Soccer
Manchester City get that Déjà Var feeling as Tottenham Hotspur hold out
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Manchester City were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League champions were denied a dramatic winner by VAR, while Liverpool extended their perfect start to the title race with a 2-1 win at Southampton yesterday.
Pep Guardiola's side failed to win for the first time in 16 Premier League matches dating back to last season after a controversial finish at the Etihad Stadium...
