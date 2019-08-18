Volleyball
Masters players win round one against Volleyball SA
18 August 2019 - 00:00
They may be past their best and carrying a little more around the middle and going thin on top, but the older folk keen on their social sport know how to fight.
A group of masters players battling Volleyball SA (VSA) for control of their age-group has won the first round after the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ruled in their favour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.