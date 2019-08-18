Sport

Cricket

Nathan Lyon feels unworthy alongside celebrated fast bowler Dennis Lillee

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Nathan Lyon was uncomfortable seeing himself alongside some of Australia's greatest cricketers after he equalled Dennis Lillee's tally of Test wickets this week.

The off-spinner's 3/68 in England's first innings of the second Test saw him draw level with celebrated fast bowler Lillee's tally of 355 Test wickets...

