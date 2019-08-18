Soccer

Pirates targets Thulani Hlatshwayo and Bradley Grobler are out to impress

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler have been in the news this week - the common denominator being that both have been heavily linked with one of the biggest clubs in the country.



This happened ahead of their teams' MTN8 quarterfinal clash in Milpark this afternoon...