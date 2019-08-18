Polokwane City start slow, but then spring to life in the Cape

Polokwane City eliminates holders Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals

Goals in either half ensured Polokwane City deservedly eliminated holders Cape Town City in the first of the MTN8 quarterfinals at Newlands yesterday with a workmanlike victory.



Mohammed Anas got the opener and his replacement Charlton Mashumba finished off the job as Polokwane reached the semifinals for the first time...