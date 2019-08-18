Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has performed a considerable feat with the Springboks

It wasn't so much the final whistle of Luke Pearce here yesterday as the one sounded by Australian referee Nic Berry when he brought down the curtain on last month's 16-all draw with the All Blacks that signalled the Springboks' state of readiness for the Rugby World Cup (RWC).



It was that performance in the land of the long white cloud that provided the strongest indication that they can travel to the land of the rising sun with a spring in their step...