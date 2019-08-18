Soccer
Sponsors stress over PSL blackout
Absa and MTN not deriving maximum bang for their bucks
18 August 2019 - 00:06
Two of the four major Premier Soccer League (PSL) sponsors, Absa and MTN, are "concerned" about not deriving maximum value from their sponsorship of the Absa Premiership and MTN8 as a result of the SABC's TV blackout of PSL matches which has since spread to its 18 radio stations.
The blackout left millions of soccer-mad South Africans in the lurch last week after the SABC instructed radio stations to cancel all coverage or commentary of the PSL...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.