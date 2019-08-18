Soccer

Sponsors stress over PSL blackout

Absa and MTN not deriving maximum bang for their bucks

Two of the four major Premier Soccer League (PSL) sponsors, Absa and MTN, are "concerned" about not deriving maximum value from their sponsorship of the Absa Premiership and MTN8 as a result of the SABC's TV blackout of PSL matches which has since spread to its 18 radio stations.



The blackout left millions of soccer-mad South Africans in the lurch last week after the SABC instructed radio stations to cancel all coverage or commentary of the PSL...