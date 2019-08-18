Tennis

Tennis has a long way to go to reach true equality

The promo began innocently enough: "Register for the 2019 US Open fan access pass for a chance to win the ultimate US Open experience. The grand prize includes tickets to the 2019 men's semifinals, photo on court, restaurant passes, and a prize pack of US Open merchandise."



Then came the gut punch. "And if you don't win the grand prize, don't worry there's more! You will also have the chance to win 2019 women's semifinals tickets and a photo on court."..