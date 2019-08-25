Aaron Wan-Bissaka proves he was right for ManU

Manchester United's acquisition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50m in June raised eyebrows for a right-back with fewer than half a century of senior appearances in a far less pressurised environment at Crystal Palace.



But the opening games of the Premier League campaign have suggested the capture of the England under-21 international may be one of the most astute pieces of business United have recently conducted...