Babalwa Latsha set to take her team higher in Women's Rugby World Cup
25 August 2019 - 00:01
The year 2019 has been a big one for women's sports in SA and with their qualification for the 2021 World Cup, the SA women's rugby team has finally joined the party.
For prop and captain Babalwa Latsha, it's due reward for the team missing out four years ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.