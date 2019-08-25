Barcelona blip must not develop into a crisis

Lionel Messi could be ready to play against Real Betis today and Barcelona could do with him back. In other circumstances, Messi might have left it another week, having missed the whole of pre-season with a calf injury he sustained in his first training session back.



But after rejoining his teammates this week, the temptation will be to put Messi straight to work, to lift the mood and minimise the chances of a disastrous second slip in La Liga...