Can Rulani Mokwena turn Pirates fortunes around?

So far, so bad for the Buccaneers and the question fans of the Happy People are asking is can interim coach Rulani Mokwena turn their fortunes around?

Balance. That's the key word that has been uttered so many times by Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena (34) as he tries to guide the Buccaneers to steady waters after the sudden departure last Friday of Milutin Sredojevic.



All can see that Bucs have been floating recklessly up and down like a ship without a captain since the start of the 2019-20 season, hence Mokwena is looking to do the balancing act...