Soccer

Crisis-torn Bucs out of Caf Champions League

Orlando Pirates were bundled out of the African Champions League in an embarrassing first-round setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zambian rookies Green Eagles to go out 2-1 on aggregate.



It emphasises a club in crisis. Happy Jele finally scored on the hour to level the aggregate scoreline but Pirates conceded within 60 seconds, Amit Shamende's goal giving the Zambians the cushion of an away goal...